Ground broken for new Alzheimer’s, dementia center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cognitive Health broke ground Tuesday on a new larger campus and resource center for Alzheimer’s patients.

It’s located on Lutheran Drive across from the California Dreaming restaurant on Washington Road.

The new center will include a brain health center, a physical activities center and walking track, a volunteer hub, a workshop, a home hub, and a music and artistic expression studio.

The new center is being made possible with help from donors and the Knox Foundation.

Cognitive Health, formerly the Jud C. Hickey Center, has served families facing Alzheimer’s at its Central Avenue location since 1986.

With the increasing aging population, the number of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease in Georgia is expected to grow to over 190,000 in the next five years - an increase of about 27%.

