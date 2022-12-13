Submit Photos/Videos
Federal and Georgia state lawmakers propose regulations for TikTok

Anavitarte proposed banning TikTok on government-issued devices in Georgia
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, Sen. Jason Anavitarte met to finalize the recommendations for the next session to beef up Georgia’s approach to cybersecurity.

The Georgia Cybersecurity Council has been meeting for the last year to research and finalize recommendations regarding Georgia’s cybersecurity plan for the upcoming season.

RELATED: US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok.

Anavitarte proposed banning TikTok on government-issued devices in Georgia. That movement picked up steam across the country. There’s now a nationwide push to ban TikTok. Seven states prohibit its use on official government devices. So does the military.

Utah, South Dakota, South Carolina, Nebraska, Texas, Maryland, and Oklahoma all voted to ban the use of citing security threats. sot: nat pop from meeting with Jason Anavitarte

On Tuesday, three lawmakers introduced legislation to block and prohibit all companies with more than a million users controlled by foreign adversaries- the bill specifically names TikTok and its parent company, Bytedance. Rep. Mike Gallagher’s Twitter tweeted it’s addicting Americans, collecting their data, and censoring the news.

TikTok’s VP of Public Policy, Michael Beckerman said the worry is overstated. He said TikTok collects less data than other social media apps and is also working to move user data to servers in the US.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

