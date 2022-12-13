Federal and Georgia state lawmakers propose regulations for TikTok

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, Sen. Jason Anavitarte met to finalize the recommendations for the next session to beef up Georgia’s approach to cybersecurity.

The Georgia Cybersecurity Council has been meeting for the last year to research and finalize recommendations regarding Georgia’s cybersecurity plan for the upcoming season.

Anavitarte proposed banning TikTok on government-issued devices in Georgia. That movement picked up steam across the country. There’s now a nationwide push to ban TikTok. Seven states prohibit its use on official government devices. So does the military.

On Tuesday, three lawmakers introduced legislation to block and prohibit all companies with more than a million users controlled by foreign adversaries- the bill specifically names TikTok and its parent company, Bytedance. Rep. Mike Gallagher’s Twitter tweeted it’s addicting Americans, collecting their data, and censoring the news.

TikTok’s VP of Public Policy, Michael Beckerman said the worry is overstated. He said TikTok collects less data than other social media apps and is also working to move user data to servers in the US.

