Extradition hearing scheduled for suspect in Orangeburg murder

The man accused of killing an Orangeburg woman and taking their daughter appeared in court on Monday.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of killing an Orangeburg woman and taking their daughter appeared in court on Monday.

Antar Jeter is scheduled to have an extradition hearing next month. Jeter was arrested last Friday in Virginia where he and 5-year-old Aspen Jeter were found in a hospital parking lot.

Jeter is accused of killing Crystal Jumper whose body was found in her home on Thanksgiving.

A judge will decide if Jeter will return to Orangeburg on January 12th.

