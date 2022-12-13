Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Ex-teacher barred from Santa gig over charges of inappropriate touching

Gregory Brooks
Gregory Brooks(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Accused of inappropriately touching at least two students, a former Evans High teacher has been barred from working as a stand-in for Santa.

After prosecutors learned Gregory Brooks had been serving as a Santa around Christmas, they went to court Monday to put a stop to that.

Judge James Blanchard signed off on a bond requirement that Brooks can’t have any contact with children under 16 years old.

MORE | Students charged in 2 school threats in Columbia County

Brooks is out on bond after being charged a little over a year ago with inappropriately touching a couple of students at Evans High.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Brooks slapped a female student’s backside as she was trying to get candy from his desk drawer and that he’d done this to other students in the past. Deputies said the investigation led to the discovery of a second incident involving a student.

He was no longer employed by the district within days of the initial report on Nov. 4, 2021.

MORE | Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Murder charge pursued in missing Aiken County mom case, family says
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands

Latest News

Garnett Johnson
Incoming mayor names key staff members ahead of swearing-in
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Murder charge filed in missing Aiken County mom case, family says
Columbia County School District Police
Students charged in 2 school threats in Columbia County
Toys
There’s time to donate in this year’s Toys for Tots campaign