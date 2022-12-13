Ex-teacher barred from Santa gig over charges of inappropriate touching

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Accused of inappropriately touching at least two students, a former Evans High teacher has been barred from working as a stand-in for Santa.

After prosecutors learned Gregory Brooks had been serving as a Santa around Christmas, they went to court Monday to put a stop to that.

Judge James Blanchard signed off on a bond requirement that Brooks can’t have any contact with children under 16 years old.

Brooks is out on bond after being charged a little over a year ago with inappropriately touching a couple of students at Evans High.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Brooks slapped a female student’s backside as she was trying to get candy from his desk drawer and that he’d done this to other students in the past. Deputies said the investigation led to the discovery of a second incident involving a student.

He was no longer employed by the district within days of the initial report on Nov. 4, 2021.

