Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Evans couple’s Christmas village grows every year

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Evans couple has been married for 58 years, and for almost 40 of those years, they have been putting together a Christmas Village in their living room.

The project is a labor of love, and it takes them a while to set up. We stopped by their home to check out the village and learn why they continue to do it.

Inside the home is a whole village, but it doesn’t take a village to make it.

“I’m 94, and my husband’s,” said Virginia Evans.

This year they started working on it in September.

“It takes a while, but it’s fun when it’s done,” she said.

Virginia and David Evans say it takes a while because the town has grown so much.

“We had so many people moving in, as I call it, so we decided we needed another train station,” they said.

This year they also added new stores and a monorail to the village that so many call home.

“Ice skating rink for children who love to watch the ice skating,” said Virginia.

Their favorite addition is the drive-in theater that always plays the town’s favorite show. The Evans love creating this every year. It gives them something to do.

“It’s either gonna keep us younger, or it’s gonna kill us, one of the two,” they said.

The Evans say they’ll continue doing this as long as they can still walk.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

