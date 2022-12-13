Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying dry through early Wednesday. More rain expected late Wednesday through early Thursday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure builds into the region today. Mostly sunny and cool today with highs in the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the northeast 6-12 mph.

Clouds return Wednesday ahead of our next approaching cold front. Wednesday morning lows will be near 40 and afternoon highs will remain in the mid-50s. Rain is expected to move in late in the day Wednesday, especially during the evening. Winds will be out of the east generally less than 10 mph.

A line of heavy rain and a few storms looks likely early Thursday. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain could bring up to an over an inch of rain. Highs Thursday will be warmer in the mid-60s. Most of the rain should clear out Thursday afternoon and then we will see a chilly outlook Friday through Sunday.

Morning lows Friday will be in the upper 30s and afternoon highs will reach the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures stay below average this weekend with lows Saturday and Sunday in the mid to low 30s and afternoon highs both days in the low 50s. Saturday looks dry, but a few light showers are possible Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

