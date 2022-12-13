CSRA comes together to donate Christmas gifts for kids

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a year when inflation has taken its toll on millions of Americans, toy drives have become more important in an effort to make sure all kids have a gift this Christmas.

It’s a good year for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office toy drive, with toy donations and monetary donations far exceeding those of years past.

That’s thanks to many donors like Murphy, an 8-year-old boy who saved up his money to donate toys to those in need.

He’s one of many community members and businesses who have taken the steps to give back.

More than 120 riders showed up to support the Burke County Sheriff's Office ride for toys. (Contributed)

Earlier this month, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office held an inaugural charity motorcycle ride to raise money for the program.

More than 120 riders showed up to support the efforts and to enjoy a scenic 54-mile ride through Burke and Jenkins counties.

The ride raised almost $5,000.

At News 12

The Toys for Tots donations have grown in the lobby at News 12. (WRDW)

News 12 has been hosting a drive for Toys for Tots, and the donations have been growing. Someone even donated a bike.

There’s still time to donate to the Toys for Tots campaign.

But you’ll have to hurry. We’re only taking the donations until 5 p.m. Wednesday at our station off Cabela Drive at Riverwatch Parkway, next to Dave & Buster’s.

At the Savannah River Site

SRS employees load trucks full of toys to be delivered to multiple Salvation Army locations across the CSRA. (Contributed)

Across the state line in South Carolina, Savannah River Site workers continued their Christmas tradition of giving to thousands of children.

The roughly 11,000 employees donated more than 20,000 toys and adopted 600 children for the Angel Tree program for this year’s campaign.

In addition to the toys collected, over $26,000 was raised, which surpassed the site’s original goal of $25,000.

During the annual SRS Toys for Tots celebration, SRS Angel Tree and Toys for Tots Chair Theresa Houston thanked employees for their generous donations and for helping make the campaign a continued success each year.

“Every year, SRS adopts the most angels and contributes the most dollars to the Toys for Tots campaign,” Houston said.

Since 1991, SRS employees have donated more than 400,000 toys to the SRS Toys for Tots and Angel Tree campaigns.

