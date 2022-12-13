Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

COVID tests recalled over false negative concerns

Detect is recalling three lots of its COVID-19 tests.
Detect is recalling three lots of its COVID-19 tests.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The company Detect is voluntarily recalling more than 11,000 COVID tests because of an increased risk of false negatives.

The test is an over-the-counter nasal swab.

The three lots of tests – HB264, HY263 and HY264 - were shipped to customers from July 26 to Aug. 26 and have a use by date of Jan. 1, 2023.

Detect said it has not received any reports of false negatives, and the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution.

The reliability of positive test results is not affected, Detect said.

Detect is offering a refund for the affected tests.

The company said it is notifying all customers and distributors affected by the recall. Anyone who has any unused tests affected by the recall should throw the tests away.

You can find more information on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands

Latest News

New details on Greene Street lighting issue
New details on Greene Street lighting issue
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
Massive boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Evans Towne Center
What’s next as some businesses take a hit in Evans Towne Center
Two major blows to Evans Towne Center
Two major blows to Evans Towne Center
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat