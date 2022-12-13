Submit Photos/Videos
Controversial high school football call in Georgia ignites instant replay debate

FOOTBALL ON FIELD
By Adam Murphy
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some high school football players miss out on the chance of a lifetime after a questionable call during a state championship game.

The call seen on GPB Sports has football fans sounding off everywhere.

“How could you miss that call?” fan Buck Johnson asked.

“That was a horrible call,” fan Linsey Russell said.

With less than a minute left in the AAA championship game, Cedar Grove High School led Sandy Creek High School, 17-14.

It looked like the Saints stopped the Patriots from scoring on third-and-goal. However, one of the officials signaled for a touchdown.

“I thought that was a ridiculous call. I really did. He was one yard short,” Johnson said.

“They got cheated out. There’s no way in the world that that was a touchdown and I feel sorry for them boys,” Russell said.

Video replay on the broadcast shows the Sandy Creek player appears to be well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek would go on to win the state championship, 21-17, and made this post on social media saying, “Woo hoo! It’s a win! State champs!”

As for Cedar Grove, they shared a post online saying, “We are true champions, and we applaud our coaches, players, administrators, parents, family, and fans for their poise and integrity for being true winners at the GHSA Championship. Thank God the whole world saw what we’ve been encountering the entire season and past seasons. We don’t need them to tell us that we are true champions.”

“Time for a change. And for some of those little kids that were their last shot. The seniors are gone,” Johnson said.

Georgia High School Association Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines released the following statement,

“Replay is not allowed per GHSA and NFHS by-laws. I’m confident that the board of trustees will want to discuss the issue moving forward with regard to available technology at venues, operational issues, etc.”

“I think Atlanta needs to start instant replay in high school. I really do. It would help a whole lot because that right there, those guys should have had another state championship,” Johnson said.

