Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Boy, 8, fighting for his life after falling off horse on vacation

The 8-year-old fell off a spooked horse and got dragged, suffering third-degree burns and a skull fracture. (KMGH, 3RD PARTY FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:13 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - After an 8-year-old Colorado boy was hospitalized in Belize following a horseback riding accident, a group that specializes in medical air transport brought him back to the United States for treatment for free.

Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback riding accident Wednesday while on vacation. He was on a horse that got spooked and began running, according to the family’s GoFundMe.

The 8-year-old fell off the horse and was dragged. He suffered third-degree burns on his back, arms and legs, a skull fracture, a minor brain contusion and lost a large portion of his scalp, the GoFundMe says.

Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback...
Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback riding accident while on vacation. A group that specializes in medical air transport brought him back to the United States for treatment for free.(Source: Family photos, KMGH via CNN)

The family estimated the cost to bring Stefan back home for the special medical treatment he needed was at least $40,000. He needed a medical aircraft with personnel who could monitor him during the flight. His mother, Heidi Keryan, pleaded with the community Saturday for help.

Help came in the form of Geno Haggan, the owner of Peak Medevac International, which is a team that specializes in medical air transport. He heard about Stefan’s case and decided to go get the boy for free.

“It gives me a lot of pride to be able to do this for somebody,” Haggan said.

Keryan said Haggan’s offer and the response from the community has been surreal. The family’s GoFundMe has raised more than $65,000 for medical costs.

Stefan’s third-grade teacher, Mrs. Olmos, and a group of teachers and faculty at Orchard Park Academy gathered on Sunday afternoon to make signs for Stefan’s arrival.

“It was pretty scary there at the beginning,” Olmos said. “Stefan is so smart, so friendly to others. He’s friends with everybody and just shows such respect and a hunger for learning. He’s such a wonderful student to have in our class.”

Stefan arrived at a Colorado airport late Sunday and was transported to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands

Latest News

New details on Greene Street lighting issue
New details on Greene Street lighting issue
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
Massive boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Evans Towne Center
What’s next as some businesses take a hit in Evans Towne Center
Two major blows to Evans Towne Center
Two major blows to Evans Towne Center
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat