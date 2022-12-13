Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Augusta airport touts schedule change in service to D.C.

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - American Airlines is adjusting the schedule of nonstop service to Washington, D.C. – a change Augusta Regional Airport says will benefit travelers.

Starting Feb. 3, there will be a 7:36 a.m. departure from Augusta to Reagan National Airport and a 10:45 p.m. arrival back in Augusta.

MORE | Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters

This flight typically takes about one hour.

“We are very pleased with this new schedule and believe it will allow more local travelers to benefit from this convenient direct flight” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., Augusta Regional Airport executive director.

Augusta Regional cited benefits that include:

  • From Augusta, you can arrive in the conduct a full day’s business agenda, and return on the same day.
  • It allows full days in Washington for multi-day trips.
  • For people who use the Washington airport to connect, the earlier schedule will increase flexibility and flight options.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Murder charge added in missing Aiken County mom case, family says
Billie Howell arrested in Chatham County
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested

Latest News

Stay Social Tap and Table
Stay Social loses legal fight to keep alcohol license
Sen. John Ossoff meets with Jefferson County leaders on Friday to discuss broadband options...
Ossoff briefs Jefferson County leaders on broadband opportunities
Here's one of the must-have STEM toys for this Christmas.
What the Tech: Must-have STEM toys this Christmas
The ugly side of beauty
I-TEAM: A costly lesson on the ugly side of beauty