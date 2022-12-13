Augusta airport touts schedule change in service to D.C.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - American Airlines is adjusting the schedule of nonstop service to Washington, D.C. – a change Augusta Regional Airport says will benefit travelers.

Starting Feb. 3, there will be a 7:36 a.m. departure from Augusta to Reagan National Airport and a 10:45 p.m. arrival back in Augusta.

This flight typically takes about one hour.

“We are very pleased with this new schedule and believe it will allow more local travelers to benefit from this convenient direct flight” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., Augusta Regional Airport executive director.

Augusta Regional cited benefits that include:

From Augusta, you can arrive in the conduct a full day’s business agenda, and return on the same day.

It allows full days in Washington for multi-day trips.

For people who use the Washington airport to connect, the earlier schedule will increase flexibility and flight options.

