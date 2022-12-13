Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Atlanta rapper Young Thug facing new charges for alleged street racing

FILE - Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at...
FILE - Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. The Atlanta rapper, who's accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang, is facing six new felony charges along with four others linked to the case. A new indictment was filed in Fulton County Superior Court last week against the artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing more charges while waiting for a trial date in a gang indictment in Fulton County.

Last week, prosecutors charged the 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams with street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and speeding.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that the charges stem from an incident that happened on May 21, 2021. The rapper is accused of driving at around 120 miles per hour in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near the exit to I-75 northbound.

The rapper was also not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities.

Young Thug was one of more than two dozen who were arrested and charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO, according to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

His attorneys aimed to have him released from jail after being arrested for his alleged role in the street gang Young Slime Life, better known as YSL. Prosecutors claim he is one of the ring leaders.

Young Thug’s trial date is set to begin on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
Gregory Brooks
Ex-teacher barred from Santa gig over charges of inappropriate touching
Richmond County school bus
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists
The Brickyard football stadium, Thomson, Ga.
Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters

Latest News

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani Simon indicted on murder charges by grand jury
If you were unable to see it tonight, there’s another performance tonight you can catch anytime...
Enjoy live Nativity scene tonight at National Hills Baptist Church
The Toys for Tots donations have grown in the lobby at News 12.
CSRA comes together to donate Christmas gifts for kids
Toys
CSRA is coming together to donate gifts for kids
Surveillance photo of possible killer of Gwinnett County officer
New photo released of possible killer of Gwinnett County officer