Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

3 teens from Lakeside win congressional app competition

Lakeside High School students Amber Verma, Aditi Umapathy and Joseph Alackara were selected as...
Lakeside High School students Amber Verma, Aditi Umapathy and Joseph Alackara were selected as the winners of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for Georgia’s 12th District.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen announced that Lakeside High School students Amber Verma, Aditi Umapathy and Joseph Alackara were selected as the winners of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for Georgia’s 12th District.

The students were chosen for their work developing Timely, a software application designed to aid productivity in individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and similar attention-related diagnoses.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Amber, Aditi, and Joseph for winning the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for the 12th District of Georgia,” said Allen, R-Augusta. “The creativity and hard work they displayed in designing and creating this app is truly remarkable, and I’m confident that it will help countless people better manage the challenges that ADHD presents daily.”

The Timely app will be featured on the U.S. House of Representatives website and displayed in an exhibit at the U.S. Capitol for a year.

