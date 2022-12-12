Submit Photos/Videos
Vehicle fatally hits pedestrian in Orangeburg County

Person was fatally struck on SC Hwy 4 near Zeigler Street
(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Zeigler street this weekend.

On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit a pedestrian laying on the side of South Carolina Highway 4, who was laying on the road from a previous accident, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Camry hit the unmanned vehicle first, then fatally struck the pedestrian.

This is now under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Mait.

News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

