Vehicle fatally hits pedestrian in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Zeigler street this weekend.

On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit a pedestrian laying on the side of South Carolina Highway 4, who was laying on the road from a previous accident, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Camry hit the unmanned vehicle first, then fatally struck the pedestrian.

This is now under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Mait.

