Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Twitter auctions off headquarters memorabilia

Some Twitter memorabilia is going up for auction. (Credit: Heritage Global Partners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter is cleaning out its closet and metaphorically holding a yard sale.

The social media giant is auctioning off dozens of items from its headquarters office in San Francisco.

Among the memorabilia up for grabs are a large statue of the Twitter bird and a giant sculpture planter in the shape of an “@” symbol.

The auction from Heritage Global Partners kicks off on Jan. 17 and ends the following day.

Opening bids are $25 and up.

Twitter has done some belt-tightening since Elon Musk took over, including layoffs, but the president of the auction company said in an interview with Fortune that this selloff is not a desperate cash grab.

Twitter employees have fled the nest in a mass exodus after Elon Musk’s "extremely hardcore" work ultimatum. (CNN, TWITTER, GETTY IMAGES, STRINGR)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Aiken crime
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
FROM LEFT: Dezmond Moran, Flomo Gbelewala.
2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake
the Senn family home.
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County

Latest News

Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
Flawed Forensics: Feds weigh in on bitemark analysis as several cases get new look
Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.
Dog reunited with owner 1K miles away after more than 7 years apart
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court won’t block California flavored tobacco ban