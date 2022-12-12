Graham airs hopes if military vaccine mandate ends

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A COVID vaccine requirement for military members may soon be lifted, and many are wondering what this could mean for military members who have been discharged.

Congress could soon pass the National Defense Authorization Act, which will no longer require military service members get COVID vaccines. The bill does not currently address the service members and recruits who were discharged for refusing vaccination.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says once the bill is passed in the House, he is looking forward to restoring military members who have been discharged.

“It’s just a matter of time, I believe, until those have been discharged for refusing to take the shot will be allowed to come back in the military. We need your skill and dedication and your patriotism. I’m here to tell you if you’re listening in that category I will take up your cause until success is had,” Graham states.

Graham says he is committed to making sure military members are able to come back and serve and that right should never have been taken anyway from the start.

