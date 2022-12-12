Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Graham airs hopes if military vaccine mandate ends

A COVID vaccine requirement for military members may soon be lifted, many are wondering what this could mean for military members who have been discharged.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A COVID vaccine requirement for military members may soon be lifted, and many are wondering what this could mean for military members who have been discharged.

Congress could soon pass the National Defense Authorization Act, which will no longer require military service members get COVID vaccines. The bill does not currently address the service members and recruits who were discharged for refusing vaccination.

MORE | Flu cases surge across the country, prompting advisories This ad will end in 30 seconds You can skip this ad in 15 seconds

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says once the bill is passed in the House, he is looking forward to restoring military members who have been discharged.

“It’s just a matter of time, I believe, until those have been discharged for refusing to take the shot will be allowed to come back in the military. We need your skill and dedication and your patriotism. I’m here to tell you if you’re listening in that category I will take up your cause until success is had,” Graham states.

Graham says he is committed to making sure military members are able to come back and serve and that right should never have been taken anyway from the start.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Aiken crime
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
FROM LEFT: Dezmond Moran, Flomo Gbelewala.
2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake
Richmond County deputies are looking for this man suspected of robbing lucky Spot on James...
Clerk thought robber was joking – until he pulled a knife

Latest News

Here’s what to expect and what neighbors are looking forward to the most.
Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta
Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta
Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta
After collecting all the toys, a motorcycle club full of first responders escorted the...
$260,000 check presented to the Children’s Hospital of Ga.
Aiken Tech
Amid shortage, pinning ceremony held for local nursing graduates
Andrew Chavez is a freshman in Augusta Tech’s automotive program.
Augusta Tech changing landscape with community partnerships