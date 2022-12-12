Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closures begin tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ll be driving on Interstate 20 Monday night, be aware the right lane will be closed beginning at 8 p.m.

For westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 201 in Georgia, the lane will be closed until 6 a.m., Tuesday morning.

More closures are planned overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, also from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

During the lane closures, crews will either be pouring decks for the Savannah River bridge improvement project or changing temporary barriers.

Both the right lane as well as the shoulders may be impacted. Drivers can expect delays and use caution in the work zone.

For more information, go to the Georgia Department of Transportation website.

Georgia road crews get ready for winter

The Georgia Department of Transportation is ready for winter, which officially arrives Dec. 21.

Here’s a look at the statistics:

1,922 employees on call covering 40,359 lane miles of interstate and state routes

53,880 tons of salt

43,520 tons of gravel

128,400 gallons of calcium chloride

446,970 pounds of calcium chloride (granular)

1.8 million gallons of brine

393 snow removal dump truck units (one plow + spreader + dump truck = 1 dump truck unit)

61 F-250 pick-ups with plows and spreaders

Capacity to store over 130,000 gallons of calcium chloride

Ability to produce 50,000 gallons of brine per hour statewide

Thirteen tankers to dispense brine on metro Atlanta interstates before winter weather hits

Thirty-one 5,000-gallon tankers to apply brine treatment to interstates and critical routes

The Forest Park facility has an automated brine production unit with 220,000 gallons of storage

Six multi-lane tow plows to clear two lanes in one pass

All single and tandem trucks can plow snow and ice and/or spread salt for de-icing

Columbia County lane closures

In the McConnell Run subdivision from from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 22, these roads will have intermittent lane closures: Dozier Road, Dorothy Avenue, William Avenue and Turkey Run.

Closure of right southbound lane of Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to the I-20 off ramp from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

Temporary lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8-16 on William Few Parkway between Washington Road and Laurel Drive.

