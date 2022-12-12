New details emerge in deadly Aiken drive-by shooting
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a drive-by shooting in Aiken that killed a 43-year-old man.
The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest.
Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr., of Aiken, inside a house with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
HOW TO HELP:
Anyone with information is urged to call 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at cityofaikensc.gov.
Officers also said another victim, a 41-year-old man from Williston, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and drove himself to a hospital.
Among the other newly revealed details from the Aiken Department of Public Safety: A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with a South Carolina license plate is listed in an incident report as a “related vehicle” in the case.
No information about suspects is being released in the case, which is being investigated by the Aiken Department of Public Safety, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly crimes across the CSRA that’s claimed more than 60 lives since spring. Some of those cases as well as earlier ones have involved people also named Croft either as suspects or victims. They include:
- Javon Croft, 24, of Aiken, was arrested in June in connection with the May 3 shooting death of 49-year-old Charles L. Bradley, of Aiken, near the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street. Bradley was found dead in a car at the scene.
- Bilal Bradley, 20, was arrested in connection with a shooting ambush, also on May 3, apparently directed at 30-year-old Stacy Croft as he was in front of a home at 1316 Aldrich St., according to police. Bilal Bradley is the name of Charles Bradley’s son.
- A man named Earnest Croft, was shot dead on Aug. 18, 2021, in the 1300 block of Aldrich Street. Police at the time reported that the shooting was believed to be gang-related.
