New details emerge in deadly Aiken drive-by shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 60

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a drive-by shooting in Aiken that killed a 43-year-old man.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest.

Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr., of Aiken, inside a house with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

HOW TO HELP:

Anyone with information is urged to call 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at cityofaikensc.gov.

Officers also said another victim, a 41-year-old man from Williston, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and drove himself to a hospital.

Among the other newly revealed details from the Aiken Department of Public Safety: A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with a South Carolina license plate is listed in an incident report as a “related vehicle” in the case.

No information about suspects is being released in the case, which is being investigated by the Aiken Department of Public Safety, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly crimes across the CSRA that’s claimed more than 60 lives since spring. Some of those cases as well as earlier ones have involved people also named Croft either as suspects or victims. They include:

MORE | ‘Something that I would never forget’: One year after shootout in North Augusta

