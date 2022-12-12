McDuffie County Animal Shelter still closed, date pushed back

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Locked gates, closed signs, and an empty lot are all of what’s left of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter.

It’s been months since they closed their doors due to allegations of extreme animal cruelty and paperwork issues. Since closing, the number of animal complaint calls has nearly doubled.

Starting in July the trend grows month by month to 150 calls. That’s compared to 83 before closing. Officials did hope for a December re-opening date, but there could be no relief for some time.

Driving through town and even right outside of the closed animal shelter, stray animals run free.

With no county shelter, it requires a different approach to handling strays.

“When a stray is picked up, we’re relying on rescue partners from other rescue agencies in the community and surrounding communities to deal with that,” said McDuffie County Community Development Jason Smith.

A local vet says the difference between when the shelter was open compared to when the shelter closed is night and day.

Even with the increase in animal complaint calls, the county is still taking its time with the reopening.

“I think it’s a front-of-mind thing for people, you know, they see when it’s out there and being talked about. They go okay, we can call. We understand that, and that’s one of the things that we want to make sure that we have the right people in place to respond to that,” said Smith.

The county says it is slowing down to ensure the extreme animal cruelty allegations won’t happen again.

“We want to make sure that the people who do join the staff and join this new effort, that we’re gonna have, are fully committed to it. We want to be very deliberate about that instead of ‘here’s the deadline. Let’s meet it’,” he said.

The county says they will provide another update once the new year starts. Until then, they’ll continue to look at applications and repair the facility for when a reopening date is announced.

