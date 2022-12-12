Local children get ‘A Place to Dream’ from YMCA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta held its biggest ‘A Place to Dream’ volunteer program on Saturday since before the pandemic.

47 beds were sent to 17 families on Saturday, giving children their own place to dream.

Shanice Williams’ children were four of the children who received beds on Saturday.

“I’ve just been trying to make everything work for the best of us,” Williams said. “And I’m glad that they bought in the beds so they could have somewhere to sleep comfortably.”

Williams is a single mom of five girls, with her oldest being off at college.

“We’ve just been separated because we’ve been here and there, so to get them back in one space and have them comfortable in their own rooms is a lot,” Williams said.

The four girls at home used to sleep two to a bed.

“They were in both rooms sharing beds,” Williams said. “I know it wasn’t that comfortable for them.”

With a couple of screws, bolts and love, the rooms transformed into bedrooms.

“I feel relief because it’s something I don’t have to worry about, them having a bed to sleep in,” Williams said.

Volunteers from the Family Y brought four beds for Shanice’s girls.

“Today just felt right,” YMCA CEO Danny McConnell said. “It’s all about one family at a time, one child at a time.”

Since 2017, the Family Y has delivered more than 1,4000 beds. It’s a need that’s only grown since the pandemic started.

“What we’ve now seen over and over again is how so many of these children that are getting these beds, they’re getting a bed for the very first time in their entire life, ‘’ McConnell said. “After you finish putting that bed together, walk out the door, you know that a child’s life is better.”

A life that’s better with a place to dream.

“Me seeing them smile, it’s just a lot,” Williams said. “It means a lot.”

If you would like to help, you can volunteer to put beds together, give financially, and spread the word that the program is available. For more information, visit A Place to Dream.

