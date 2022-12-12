Harlem nonprofit gives back by accepting community treasures

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local nonprofit is celebrating a milestone of $1 million of donations.

Attic Treasures operates like Goodwill. They accept donations and resell gently used items. It’s locally run by volunteers, and they give back to the community without breaking your wallet.

We stopped by the store to check it out.

“They are lined up starting at 8 a.m. People will start lining up, and we don’t even open until 10,” said Attic Treasures President Loreen Reynolds.

At least 50 people were ready to rush in as soon as Attic Treasures opens.

“You can’t beat our prices. People hear about us, they tell their friends, they tell their relatives, they come back every week, they come back every day,” said Reynolds.

You’ll have a hard time finding anything that costs more than a couple of bucks. Reynolds has been here since the start, almost 15 years ago.

“It sounded like something fun, and we would start it and help the community along the way, and now it’s become a passion,” she said.

It’s run completely by volunteers who take in donated items and resell them. They’re a non-profit, and they’ve always given back to the community.

“We started out, we were giving away $500 a month, and we just thought that was just tremendous, and it just kept growing and growing and growing,” she said.

More growth means more donations. Reynolds says in November, they gave $10,000 each to Harlem area schools. They also gave to food pantries, animal shelters, and more. She thinks it’s wonderful to help this many people.

“That’s what it’s all about. That’s why we do it,” said Reynolds.

Attic Treasures is open Thursday through Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. They will also have special hours on Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can donate any day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the dock, at the back of the store.

