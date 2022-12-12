Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Harlem nonprofit gives back by accepting community treasures

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local nonprofit is celebrating a milestone of $1 million of donations.

Attic Treasures operates like Goodwill. They accept donations and resell gently used items. It’s locally run by volunteers, and they give back to the community without breaking your wallet.

We stopped by the store to check it out.

“They are lined up starting at 8 a.m. People will start lining up, and we don’t even open until 10,” said Attic Treasures President Loreen Reynolds.

At least 50 people were ready to rush in as soon as Attic Treasures opens.

MORE | AU Healthy Grandparents program hosts Christmas party

“You can’t beat our prices. People hear about us, they tell their friends, they tell their relatives, they come back every week, they come back every day,” said Reynolds.

You’ll have a hard time finding anything that costs more than a couple of bucks. Reynolds has been here since the start, almost 15 years ago.

“It sounded like something fun, and we would start it and help the community along the way, and now it’s become a passion,” she said.

It’s run completely by volunteers who take in donated items and resell them. They’re a non-profit, and they’ve always given back to the community.

MORE | United Way is finding the greatest need this holiday season

“We started out, we were giving away $500 a month, and we just thought that was just tremendous, and it just kept growing and growing and growing,” she said.

More growth means more donations. Reynolds says in November, they gave $10,000 each to Harlem area schools. They also gave to food pantries, animal shelters, and more. She thinks it’s wonderful to help this many people.

“That’s what it’s all about. That’s why we do it,” said Reynolds.

Attic Treasures is open Thursday through Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. They will also have special hours on Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can donate any day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the dock, at the back of the store.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Aiken crime
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
FROM LEFT: Dezmond Moran, Flomo Gbelewala.
2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake
Richmond County deputies are looking for this man suspected of robbing lucky Spot on James...
Clerk thought robber was joking – until he pulled a knife

Latest News

Here’s what to expect and what neighbors are looking forward to the most.
Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta
Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta
Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta
After collecting all the toys, a motorcycle club full of first responders escorted the...
$260,000 check presented to the Children’s Hospital of Ga.
Aiken Tech
Amid shortage, pinning ceremony held for local nursing graduates
Andrew Chavez is a freshman in Augusta Tech’s automotive program.
Augusta Tech changing landscape with community partnerships