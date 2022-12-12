Georgia sheriffs shop with children for Christmas

Submit Photos/Videos
By Nick Proto
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas around the corner, some sheriff’s offices across Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit by connecting with the youth in their community.

Some deputies are starting events called “shopping with a sheriff,” to help kids find the best Christmas present they want under the tree.

One deputy from Savannah says different organizations give money to the sheriff’s office, so they can afford the toys and gifts kids want.

Deputies gave 40 kids gifts this weekend, and say the best part about it was seeing them smile.

John T. Wilcher, from Chatam County sheriff’s office, says, “It’s always good to give back to the community, you know. To see a kid’s eyes on Christmas morning, if you can see them, how they light up, it’s a great thing. It’s a great thing to be passionate enough to help them.”

