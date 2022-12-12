Georgians like their fast food — and here’s how much

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgians love their fast food, and that must be why the Peach State ranks seventh in the number of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people.

According to a Betsperts report, Georgia is tied with Missouri in the seventh ranking. Beating out Georgia people were Alabama, Nebraska, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Indiana.

South Carolina ranked ninth.

As far as Americans’ favorite fast-food restaurants, the top three are Starbucks, McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A, according to the Betsperts report.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A was the favorite in Georgia, as well as in Alabama, Mississippi and North Carolina.

But some local residents would like to see something new.

“People here are reluctant to try something new, however, there are some great chains out there that would do amazing here,” Michael Cardenaz said on Facebook.

What does all the fast food mean for Georgians’ health?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia had 30% to 35% adult obesity in 2021.

Kim Beavers, a dietitian at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center, finds it no surprise that the number of fast-food restaurants continues to climb.

“I look forward to when the statistics swing back the other way and more people begin cooking at home,” she said. “Health care reform can begin in your own kitchen.”

Beavers says there are many contributing factors to poor diet and lifestyle choices, and frequent consumption of fast-food is one contributor to poor dietary intake.

Most fast-food meals are high in saturated fat and sodium, both of which should be limited in the diet to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The 2021 CDC Adult Obesity Prevalence Maps show 19 states and two territories have an obesity prevalence at or above 35%, more than doubling the level in 2018.

“The first thing to know about maintaining health or managing chronic disease is that YOU have the power to implement nutrition, activity and behavior change for improved health,” Beavers says.

Beavers advises people to consume fast food in a healthy way:

Limit how often you eat it. Use meal planning to keep you out of the drive through line – just wave and drive on by.

Make smart choices. Choose grilled over fried food. Get sauces and dressings on the side, so you have control over portions. Order vegetables or salad when available. Drink unsweetened beverages or water.

By the numbers

STATES WITH THE MOST FAST-FOOD RESTAURANTS PER CAPITA

1. Alabama – (6.3 fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people)

2. Nebraska – (5.4 fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people)

3. West Virginia, tie – (5.3 fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people)

3. Oklahoma, tie – (5.3 fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people)

STATES WITH THE FEWEST FAST-FOOD RESTAURANTS PER CAPITA

1. Vermont – 1.9 fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people

2. New Jersey – 2.0 fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people

3. Mississippi, tie – 2.1 fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people

3. New York, tie – 2.1 fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people

