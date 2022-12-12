Submit Photos/Videos
Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Christmas in Ga., S.C.

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Macy Neal
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update.

Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.87 per gallon, decreasing by 9 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week.

According to AAA, Augusta saw a 10-cent decrease from last week’s price, with our current price of $2.82 still beating most of the Peach State.

South Carolina’s price decreased by 12 cents cent in the past week, with a current average of $2.92 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the price is currently $2.92, which has decreased 17 cents in the last week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price per gallon has decreased by 14 cents in the past week, making the price $3.26.

Compared to the national average, Georgia drivers are now paying $3 less to fill up at the pump compared to last month. For a regular 15-gallon tank of gas, it now costs about $44.40 to fill up.

“Pump prices have steadily decreased across Georgia over the past few weeks,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Declining crude oil prices continue to be the single largest factor influencing gas prices, as well as the Governor’s executive order to extend the suspension of the state diesel and gas taxes through December 11th.”

