Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Families get in the holiday spirit at Dyess Park Christmas

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 a.m. (recurring).
By Nick Proto
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People all over the CSRA were getting in the spirit over the weekend at Dyess Park Christmas.

As the holidays are full in swing, two organizations held a Christmas extravaganza in Dyess park on Saturday for kids to just have fun with friends and family.

MORE | AU Healthy Grandparents program hosts Christmas party

There were bouncy-houses, a petting zoo, and even face painting for everyone to enjoy.

Towards the end of the day, families got a chance to meet Santa Claus himself to get an early Christmas present.

