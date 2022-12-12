Families get in the holiday spirit at Dyess Park Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People all over the CSRA were getting in the spirit over the weekend at Dyess Park Christmas.

As the holidays are full in swing, two organizations held a Christmas extravaganza in Dyess park on Saturday for kids to just have fun with friends and family.

There were bouncy-houses, a petting zoo, and even face painting for everyone to enjoy.

Towards the end of the day, families got a chance to meet Santa Claus himself to get an early Christmas present.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.