Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Economic Outlook points to likely recession in 2023

The Georgia Economic Outlook released by The University of Georgia shows that a short and mild recession is expected for next year.
The Memphis City Council voted on a plan that would increase property taxes in order to pay for...
The Memphis City Council voted on a plan that would increase property taxes in order to pay for money the city still owes the schools. The problem is, the tax should have already been collected.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Economic Outlook released by The University of Georgia shows that a short and mild recession is expected for next year.

“A 2023 recession is not inevitable, but it would take near-perfect monetary policy plus a lucky break to avoid one,” said Ben Ayers, Dean of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business.

RELATED: Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain.

Ayers predicts that industries like housing and real estate could take a big hit in January, forcing the state into a recession.

“Our forecast calls for Georgia’s inflation-adjusted GDP to decline, but only by .2%. So, it will be essentially flat,” Ayers said. “That is a small decline compared to prior recessions and to what we expect from the nation as a whole, which is a .7% decline,” said Ayers.

Financial expert Nick VinZant people we’re all changing their driving patterns to save up.

“While we have always seen gas prices fluctuate a lot, this is the first time that we’re really seeing people making changes associated with those gas prices,” said VinZant.

Quote Wizard estimates a third of Georgians are carpooling and stopping trips to stop their spending.

“The best thing to do is just try to cut costs where you can save when you can cut costs where you can, that’s an easy thing to say and a really hard thing to do,” said VinZant.

Companies and people moving to Georgia could help with spending and growth. To read the report, click here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Murder charge pursued in missing Aiken County mom case, family says
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands

Latest News

Garnett Johnson
Incoming mayor names key staff members ahead of swearing-in
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Murder charge filed in missing Aiken County mom case, family says
Gregory Brooks
Ex-teacher barred from Santa gig over charges of inappropriate touching
Columbia County School District Police
Students charged in 2 school threats in Columbia County
Toys
There’s time to donate in this year’s Toys for Tots campaign