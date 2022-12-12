Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drier air will work its way into the area, so skies will clear just a bit late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s with winds from the northeast at 3 to 7 mph.

After a partly sunny and cool day Tuesday with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, our next storm system moves into the region Wednesday night into Thursday.

Dry weather returns in the wake of that storm system Friday through next weekend. Temperatures will be several degrees below average Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s Friday and lower 50s Saturday. With mainly clear skies, overnight lows will also be several degrees below average with lows in the middle 30s by Saturday morning. Dry skies and cooler than average temperatures will continue into Sunday with highs reaching into the upper 40s to lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower to middle 30s on Sunday morning.

