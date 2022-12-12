Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have canceled an alert for the public to be on the lookout for a pair suspected of getting away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a Walmart cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

After releasing photos of the pair last week, deputies said the man and woman have been identified.

The theft happened just before 4:15 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Walmart at Interstate 20 and Lewiston Road, according to deputies.

A man and a woman came into the store, selected many expensive items and took them to checkout, according to deputies.The thieves asked the cashier to use the “cash” button on the register for their card to work.

This caused the register to ring up the sale as if cash was being paid, so it didn’t charge the thieves’ card.

The thieves left with about $3,400 in merchandise and $3,000 in gift cards, for a total loss of $6,400, according to deputies.

The offense is theft by deception, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.