Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta

By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s day one of construction on the Henry Brigham Community Center and we went inside for a final look.

The project is expected to cost between $5 and $8 million.

Here’s what to expect and what neighbors are looking forward to the most.

Mitchell Quarterman is a Glenn Hills native.

He said, “I come home here because my father, my grandkids, and everybody stay here.”

While Quarterman lives in North Carolina, he tries to come back to Augusta to play ball with his grandkids and visit his old stomping grounds.

He went to Glenn Hills High School before this community center was even around.

“We need something to keep these kids busy. Let’s get the guns off the street and get the kids in the gyms, in the schools,” he said.

Former Augusta Commissioner Moses Todd said: “Henry Brigham was an educator. He was an economic development guy and he believed in working and supporting underprivileged children in Richmond County.”

Only the swimming center walls and outside courts will remain.

But for now, one last look at this center from the ‘90s.

Quarterman said: “It means a lot, and not just to me. I think it means a lot to everybody because this is what we need.”

The estimated completion is supposed to be somewhere between 16 to 18 months from now, so we should see it back open by early 2024.

For now, you’ll still be able to use the tennis court, the basketball court, and the playground.

