Clerk thought robber was joking – until he pulled a knife

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed robber struck an Augusta convenience store over the weekend, and authorities are looking for a suspect.

The robbery happened just before 11:55 p.m. Saturday at the Lucky Spot, 1119 James Brown Blvd.

An employee said a man came into the business with a black mask on and a gray hoodie over his head and face.

She told him to remove the hoodie off his head, but he told her to “give me the money.”

The employee thought it was a joke until the man pulled out a knife as he jumped over the counter.

She she gave the suspect the cash she had in her hand at the time.

The robber fled on foot.

A witness said he saw the whole thing happen and the robber didn’t even notice he was there.

The robber was described as a short white man with a bald head, wearing a black plaid and red jacket over a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information about the robber is urged to contact Investigator Ananias Reese at 706-821-1451 or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

