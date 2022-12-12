Charges paint picture of suspects, slain man’s last moments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants are revealing details about a pair of suspect in the case of a man found slain at Strom Thurmond Lake.

Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake , according to authorities.

Dezmond Moran, 28, was booked into Richmond County jail Nov. 22 on Georgia charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, trafficking marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

From left: Dezmond Moran and Flomo Gbelewala (Contributed)

Flomo Gbelewala, 32, was arrested Dec. 8 on Georgia charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.

Arrest warrants allege the investigation of Berry’s death led authorities to Moran’s home at 1821 Thompson Drive.

That’s where the Moran and Gbelewala struck Berry in the face with something, causing blunt-force trauma multiple times, according to the Richmond County arrest warrants.

Thomas Arthur Berry, 24. (Contributed)

An arrest warrant for Moran alleges he committed the crime of trafficking marijuana by having under his control about 80 pounds of the contraband. While executing a search warrant at the home, deputies found 27,496 grams of marijuana packaged in 57 plastic bags behind a trap door in a hallway, according to an arrest warrant.

In the kitchen, an investigator found about 875.9 grams of marijuana behind in trap doors above the kitchen sink and 8,152 grams in a shoebox on the same shelf, according to an arrest warrant. Also, 7.8 grams was found in a jar in a shed.

Authorities also said they found three oxycodone pills at the home, plus a gun that Moran – a convicted felon – wasn’t supposed to have.

Gbelewala was accused of possession of the 875.9 grams of marijuana, as well, because his DNA was found on the containers.

The arrest warrants allege Moran drove the Challenger to the lake and Gbelewala drove a secondary vehicle that took Moran back to Augusta.

