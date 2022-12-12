Augusta Tech changing landscape with community partnerships

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College has spent the last few years expanding, and that growth is changing the landscape of the city.

Here’s how the mutual growth will help everyone in the community, both on and off campus.

The 10,000-square-foot garage is an incubator for our local automotive workforce.

“Trade school is an option for me that I decided to take and I’m passionate about it,” said Andrew Chavez.

He is a freshman in Augusta Tech’s automotive program. This training will hopefully get him a job right when he graduates.

“I saw the potential for this trade to grow. It’s constantly growing with EVs, diesel techs, and all of this technology advancing,” he said.

Augusta Tech and the community are taking note of that advancement. Three separate $1 million donations will help turn Augusta Tech’s automotive garage into an entire car dealership.

“This opens up the doors not just for us here at this program here now but for generations to come down the line,” said Chavez.

At Johnson Motor Company on Walton Way, students will have a newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility. But that’s not the only thing in the works.

Augusta Tech is opening its new health sciences campus in January, offering more classes and training to future doctors and nurses.

Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl said: “The more we grow, the more the region grows.”

Augusta Tech already partners with Paine College to allow credits to transfer over.

“The number one reason they’re coming here is because of this institution and the workforce we’re providing today and into the future,” he said.

Another major announcement is expected between Augusta Tech and Augusta University in the coming weeks.

Chavez said: “The sky is the limit now. To be able to move forward with a school like this just means so much more because I’m seeing what was, and now we’re going to be what is.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.