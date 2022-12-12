AU Healthy Grandparents program hosts Christmas party

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Healthy Grandparents program came together for the first Christmas party in person since 2019.

It’s hosted by Augusta University’s College of Nursing and provides support to grandparents raising their grandchildren.

Three of John and Lilly Kiep’s grandchildren live with them. Life is never boring for the Kiep family, having three kids under 8 under one roof.

“Oh, it’s a bundle of joy,” John Kiep said.

The joy arrived back in May, when the Kiep’s two smallest grandchildren moved in. The oldest of the three, Brandi, came when she was six months old.

“Unfortunately the mother’s not around so we just had to reach out and all and we’ve been really grateful for everything,” Kiep said.

He’s grateful for programs like Healthy Grandparents. The Kiep couple are just two of the nearly 75 the program helps each month.

“There’s a lot of us that are currently going through this, and we just get in there and do the best that we can do,” Kiep said “It’s knowing that you’re not alone with this.”

No one is alone here. Yvonne Kelly joined healthy grandparents less than a year ago after gaining custody of her granddaughter.

“It’s like they help you relive your life,” Kelly said. “They’re special.”

Special can sometimes come with challenges.

“Times are different and the children are different,” Kelly said. “But the good thing is that God is the same, and he has blessed me to be more knowledgeable.”

With the Healthy Grandparents program, she can learn even more with someone just like her, playing both parent and grandparent.

“I think to be a grandparent is just a blessing anyways,” Kelly said. It’s like a second life, because you raise your children and then to be a grandparent, it’s special.”

The program continues to accept new families. For more information, visit the Healthy Grandparents Program’s website.

