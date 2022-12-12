Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

AU Healthy Grandparents program hosts Christmas party

Nearly 75 families are helped each month
By Sydney Hood
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Healthy Grandparents program came together for the first Christmas party in person since 2019.

It’s hosted by Augusta University’s College of Nursing and provides support to grandparents raising their grandchildren.

Three of John and Lilly Kiep’s grandchildren live with them. Life is never boring for the Kiep family, having three kids under 8 under one roof.

“Oh, it’s a bundle of joy,” John Kiep said.

The joy arrived back in May, when the Kiep’s two smallest grandchildren moved in. The oldest of the three, Brandi, came when she was six months old.

“Unfortunately the mother’s not around so we just had to reach out and all and we’ve been really grateful for everything,” Kiep said.

He’s grateful for programs like Healthy Grandparents. The Kiep couple are just two of the nearly 75 the program helps each month.

“There’s a lot of us that are currently going through this, and we just get in there and do the best that we can do,” Kiep said “It’s knowing that you’re not alone with this.”

No one is alone here. Yvonne Kelly joined healthy grandparents less than a year ago after gaining custody of her granddaughter.

“It’s like they help you relive your life,” Kelly said. “They’re special.”

Special can sometimes come with challenges.

“Times are different and the children are different,” Kelly said. “But the good thing is that God is the same, and he has blessed me to be more knowledgeable.”

With the Healthy Grandparents program, she can learn even more with someone just like her, playing both parent and grandparent.

“I think to be a grandparent is just a blessing anyways,” Kelly said. It’s like a second life, because you raise your children and then to be a grandparent, it’s special.”

The program continues to accept new families. For more information, visit the Healthy Grandparents Program’s website.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
FROM LEFT: Dezmond Moran, Flomo Gbelewala.
2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake
Aiken crime
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
the Senn family home.
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County

Latest News

Since 2017, YMCA has built over 1,400 beds for local children in need
Local children get ‘A Place to Dream’ from YMCA
Vehicle fatally hits pedestrian in Orangeburg County
Aiken crime
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
police lights generic
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 60