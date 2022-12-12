Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake

ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga.

The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE.

According to ESPN, Swanson and Pugh have been together since 2017. The couple got engaged in early December 2021.

The bride wore a custom Anne Barge gown for her walk down the aisle, while the pair’s rings were by Jason of Beverly Hills. Pugh gifted each one of her bridesmaids Air Force Ones.

ESPN reported that the couple met through Swanson’s former teammate, Jace Peterson.

Waffle House catered to the after-party, PEOPLE reported.

