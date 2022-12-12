Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Amid shortage, pinning ceremony held for local nursing graduates

By Taylor Martin
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing students at Aiken Tech had their pinning ceremony Monday.

This graduation comes when they’re needed more than ever, in the middle of a continuing nursing shortage in South Carolina.

We talked to new and veteran nurses about why it’s so important to have more nurses joining.

Angela Dykes works as a nurse practitioner in South Carolina. She says due to many factors brought on by the pandemic, nurses are struggling amid the shortage.

MORE | Bill seeks to make S.C. school meals free again for all students

“I know why we went into the profession, and that is to be able to take care of people and to help them to be well. And it’s unfortunate, because we are now struggling, and we’re the ones that are still trying to provide the care. If we’re not taking care of ourselves, and then we don’t have the resources to support us to do our jobs, and ultimately, who’s going to take care of the people,” asked Dykes, S.C. Nurses Association president-elect.

Graduate Fannie Hammond, tells us that she and her classmates are hoping to make a difference in the shortage now that they’re entering the field.

MORE | AU opens game to future fans: 5th-graders from local schools

“I mean just one more nurse in the workforce. We have 24 total ADNs graduating and I don’t know how many LPNs, but we’re just putting a little dent into helping the shortage,” she said.

Dykes tells us the S.C. Nurses Association is working on the national level with the American Nurses Association to address the shortage and issues such as workplace violence and staffing.

She says it’s time for the voice of nurses to be heard.

“I think that nurses are done. We’re tired. We’re seeing with that a lot of burnout,” said Dykes.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Aiken crime
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
FROM LEFT: Dezmond Moran, Flomo Gbelewala.
2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake
Richmond County deputies are looking for this man suspected of robbing lucky Spot on James...
Clerk thought robber was joking – until he pulled a knife

Latest News

Here’s what to expect and what neighbors are looking forward to the most.
Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta
Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta
Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta
After collecting all the toys, a motorcycle club full of first responders escorted the...
$260,000 check presented to the Children’s Hospital of Ga.
Andrew Chavez is a freshman in Augusta Tech’s automotive program.
Augusta Tech changing landscape with community partnerships