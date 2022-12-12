Amid shortage, pinning ceremony held for local nursing graduates

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing students at Aiken Tech had their pinning ceremony Monday.

This graduation comes when they’re needed more than ever, in the middle of a continuing nursing shortage in South Carolina.

We talked to new and veteran nurses about why it’s so important to have more nurses joining.

Angela Dykes works as a nurse practitioner in South Carolina. She says due to many factors brought on by the pandemic, nurses are struggling amid the shortage.

“I know why we went into the profession, and that is to be able to take care of people and to help them to be well. And it’s unfortunate, because we are now struggling, and we’re the ones that are still trying to provide the care. If we’re not taking care of ourselves, and then we don’t have the resources to support us to do our jobs, and ultimately, who’s going to take care of the people,” asked Dykes, S.C. Nurses Association president-elect.

Graduate Fannie Hammond, tells us that she and her classmates are hoping to make a difference in the shortage now that they’re entering the field.

“I mean just one more nurse in the workforce. We have 24 total ADNs graduating and I don’t know how many LPNs, but we’re just putting a little dent into helping the shortage,” she said.

Dykes tells us the S.C. Nurses Association is working on the national level with the American Nurses Association to address the shortage and issues such as workplace violence and staffing.

She says it’s time for the voice of nurses to be heard.

“I think that nurses are done. We’re tired. We’re seeing with that a lot of burnout,” said Dykes.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.