$260,000 check presented to the Children’s Hospital of Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For their 21st annual event, all donations were for the Children’s Hospital, who needed the community’s help more than ever this year. All organizers, volunteers, and our morning mix hosts Zayna Haliburton and Cliff Bennett, presented a $260,000 check to the hospital Saturday.

After collecting all the toys, a motorcycle club full of first responders escorted the ambulance from campus, to deliver them all to kids at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. Some of these toys will be going to Doctor’s hospital and Aiken regional as well.

Our News 12 team would like to take a second to thank everyone in the CSRA who donated money towards the IHeart media cares for kids radio-thon this week.

“We get to share stories from the hospital, so we get to hear from patients and their families about how the Children’s of Hospital of Georgia has impacted them,” said Catherine Stewart, director of philanthropy for the hospital. “We also utilize the time to let the community know what the hospital’s needs are because we rely on our community for support.”

Stewart says fundraisers like this are needed to help the hospital continue serving families.

“Every penny stays at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta,” she said. “It is not paying for salaries or office supplies. It goes towards scales, blanket warmers, fun things for kids to do while they’re there.”

