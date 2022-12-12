15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education.

Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help.

States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists for “comprehensive support and improvement,” including 116 schools, or “targeted support and improvement,” this year including 59 schools.

Generally, the difference between the two lists is whether performance needs to be improved across the board or within a subgroup of the school population.

The Georgia lists were put on hold during the height of the pandemic, and now they’re back for the first time since 2019.

Richmond County schools making the comprehensive support and improvement list include Barton Chapel Elementary, Glenn Hills High School, Glenn Hills Middle School, Jenkins-White Elementary, Josey High School, Murphey Middle School, Richmond Hill K-8, W.S. Hornsby Elementary, W.S. Hornsby Middle School and Wheeless Road Elementary. Also on the list from Hancock County is Lewis Elementary School.

Richmond County schools making the targeted support and improvement list include Bayvale Elementary, Belair K-8, Diamond Lakes Elementary, Lamar-Milledge Elementary and Monte Sano Elementary. At all of these schools, the underperforming subgroup is listed as students with disabilities.

Exiting the comprehensive list this year is Terrace Manor Elementary School in Richmond County.

Exiting the targeted list are the Academy of Richmond County High School, Goshen Elementary and Tobacco Road Elementary.

Richmond County Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said the schools were able to get off the list through “strong collaboration between the school, families, community and partners.”

The state agency said needing support doesn’t mean a school isn’t making progress, and many schools on this year’s list serve students who were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the last several years our schools have faced enormous challenges beyond their control, and school leaders, teachers, and families have worked hard to get students back on track,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said.

That thought was echoed by Bradshaw, but he added that over the past year, the Richmond County School System has invested in training for teachers, new textbooks, technology access and support resources to help children succeed.

“We know that all our schools are making progress to advance student learning and achievement,” he said.

Schools are selected for the lists in a variety of ways that needed to be adjusted due to some data not being collected during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.