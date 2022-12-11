Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor

The toddler fell from the second floor of a high school gym while his family was at a wrestling tournament. (WTMJ, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WTMJ Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WTMJ) - A Wisconsin toddler is lucky to be alive after falling about 15 feet onto concrete at a high school wrestling tournament.

Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, was with his family last Saturday at Plymouth High School, supporting his older brother at a wrestling tournament. They were on the second floor of the high school’s gym, looking down on the match.

“When I think about it, it’s really like a knife tearing through me,” said AJ Hardenburg, Cainan’s dad.

Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly bruised skull when he fell 15 feet onto concrete at a high school wrestling tournament.(Source: Family photos, WTMJ via CNN)

He says he was standing in front of the stairs in what he thought was the best position to stop Cainan from trying to go down them.

“He walked up to the railing… and within a blink of an eye, he stepped through the railings and went face first down,” AJ Hardenburg said. “It was the most traumatic experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

Jennifer Hardenburg, Cainan’s mom, says the toddler hit the bottom stair about 15 feet below. She heard her husband yelling for help and ran after him.

“I saw him pick up Cainan who was screaming, crying, which in that moment I was thankful to hear. But AJ said he could feel the back of Cainan’s head growing in his hand,” she said.

Someone nearby called 911, and Cainan was taken by helicopter to Children’s Wisconsin. The toddler suffered a broken eye socket and badly bruised skull.

Just three days later, Cainan was healing at home, much to his family’s joy. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

“We just hope that our story can reach out to other facilities, along with other families, to show that accidents happen and to please make sure you’re looking at your fences,” Jennifer Hardenburg said.

The family also says they’re thankful for the support they’ve received since the incident. A GoFundMe set up to help with medical bills has raised more than $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FROM LEFT: Dezmond Moran, Flomo Gbelewala.
2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
magnifying glass
Aiken County is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting
the Senn family home.
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County
Kwadere Barno
Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing

Latest News

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
Special envoy gives details of Griner’s homecoming
More than two and a half years into the pandemic, many businesses haven't been able to resume...
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas Parades cancelled throughout Aiken County
A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie,...
Scottish officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody