Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Teen triplets to serve in U.S. Marine Corps after high school

A Massachusetts mother's triplet sons decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps. SOURCE: WCVB
By Ted Wayman
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – A set of triplets aren’t planning to head off to college after high school. Instead, the siblings have joined the U.S. Marines.

The mother of the Wehr triplets, Michelle Wehr, said she is still trying to make sense of it all before her three sons ship off to serve their country.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow that they’re going because .. you just don’t know what the military will bring,” she said.

Griffin Wehr said he didn’t have plans after high school, so he decided to enlist in the military. Matt Wehr said he will join aviation support when he leaves in the summer. Conner Wehr said he saw his two brothers joining the military and thought it would be a good opportunity for him.

Michelle Wehr’s three sons aren’t the only ones in her family to enlist. She has another son who spent a year in Iraq with the U.S. Army.

When the summer comes, she knows that her Marshfield, Massachusetts house will be quieter, the food bill will decrease and there will be less laundry to do.

But the triplets who grew up in this military family are making their mother and their hometown proud of their decision.

“Very honorable and very courageous too,” Michelle Wehr said. “I can’t even imagine. When you look at the boot camp and see the commercials … I don’t think I could do that.”

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
FROM LEFT: Dezmond Moran, Flomo Gbelewala.
2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake
Aiken crime
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
the Senn family home.
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County

Latest News

Four Maine Maritime Academy students died and three others were hurt when their SUV crashed...
Vigil held for 4 Maine college students killed in fiery crash
Michael Valva was found guilty of all counts, including second-degree murder, in the death of...
Former NYPD officer sentenced in freezing death of 8-year-old son
Prosecutors said the 8-year-old boy and his brother were assaulted by their father and left out...
Father sentenced after conviction in 8-year-old son's murder
The program helps more than 75 families each month.
AU Healthy Grandparents program hosts Christmas party
Police are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in relation to the fatal...
Police searching for person of interest in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old woman