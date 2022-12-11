Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Christmas Parades cancelled throughout Aiken County

North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas Parades in North Augusta and Aiken, that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon has been cancelled.

Both parades were cancelled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon.

The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting their made a post on their Facebook page saying they are “unable to schedule for next week due to schedule conflicts.”

According to the post, they reached the decision after talking it over with the city’s Department of Public Safety.

“We are heartbroken because we know how much work has gone into creating amazing entries as well as the many hours of prep work by our volunteers,” said the Lion’s Club via Facebook.

The Aiken Downtown Development Authority (ADDA), the host of Aiken’s parade, also made the announcement on Facebook saying: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of tomorrows parade due to the weather.”

The ADDA did not mention a plan to reschedule the parade for a later date, but said they are “looking forward to the 2023 Christmas parade”.

News 12 will keep you updated if we have of any plans to reschedule.

Be sure to check our website and First Alert Weather App for the latest updates on any severe weather in your area.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FROM LEFT: Dezmond Moran, Flomo Gbelewala.
2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
magnifying glass
Aiken County is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting
the Senn family home.
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County
Kwadere Barno
Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing

Latest News

magnifying glass
Aiken County is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
Thomson football wins state for first time in 20 years
Thomson football wins state for first time in 20 years
Thomson wins state, 1st time since 2002
Thomson wins state, 1st time since 2002