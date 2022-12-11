Christmas Parades cancelled throughout Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas Parades in North Augusta and Aiken, that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon has been cancelled.

Both parades were cancelled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon.

The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting their made a post on their Facebook page saying they are “unable to schedule for next week due to schedule conflicts.”

According to the post, they reached the decision after talking it over with the city’s Department of Public Safety.

“We are heartbroken because we know how much work has gone into creating amazing entries as well as the many hours of prep work by our volunteers,” said the Lion’s Club via Facebook.

The Aiken Downtown Development Authority (ADDA), the host of Aiken’s parade, also made the announcement on Facebook saying: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of tomorrows parade due to the weather.”

The ADDA did not mention a plan to reschedule the parade for a later date, but said they are “looking forward to the 2023 Christmas parade”.

