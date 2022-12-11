Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has discovered that a year on a sizzling planet known as “hell planet” only lasts about 17.5 hours on Earth.

That’s because the planet, formally named Janssen, orbits its host star Copernicus so closely that it completes one orbit in less than one day.

It’s so close that astronomers doubted a planet could exist while practically hugging a host star.

The “hell planet” is located 40 light years away and is eight times as massive and twice as wide as Earth.

The planet is so hot that it has a molten lava ocean with a surface that reaches 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Astronomers also believe the exoplanet’s interior could be full of diamonds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FROM LEFT: Dezmond Moran, Flomo Gbelewala.
2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
magnifying glass
Aiken County is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting
the Senn family home.
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County
Kwadere Barno
Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing

Latest News

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
Special envoy gives details of Griner’s homecoming
More than two and a half years into the pandemic, many businesses haven't been able to resume...
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas Parades cancelled throughout Aiken County
A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie,...
Scottish officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody