Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A chilly rain can be expected for the bulk of your Sunday afternoon. As a result of the rain and a cool winds from the northeast at 2 to 5 mph, temperatures will hold steady throughout the day about where they currently are in the lower to middle 50s.

Light rain and drizzle will continue Sunday night, gradually tapering off during the overnight hours. Overnight lows Sunday night into Monday morning will again be in the middle 40s with winds from the northeast at 2 to 5 mph. While rain and drizzle will be steady, it will be fairly light for the most part with rain totals Sunday and Sunday night around a quarter to a third of an inch.

Monday will get off to a foggy and drizzly start, but drier air will work its way into the area, so skies will clear just a bit by Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s with winds from the northeastat 3 to 7 mph.

After a partly sunny and cool day Tuesday with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, our next storm system moves into the region Wednesday through early Thursday. Like Sunday’s system, expect a very chilly rain Wednesday with highs likely not making it out of the lower to middle 50s.

Dry weather returns in the wake of that storm system Friday through next weekend. Temperatures will be several degrees below average Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s Friday and lower to middle 50s Saturday. With mainly clear skies, overnight lows will also be several degrees below average with lows in the middle 30s by Saturday morning. Dry skies and cooler than average temperatures will continue into Sunday with highs reaching into the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower to middle 30s on Sunday morning.

