United Way is finding the greatest need this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - United Way is a local nonprofit that looks to see where the biggest need is and figure out a way to help.

In just the last year and a half, they’ve helped roughly 8,000 to 9,000 people here at home. We talked with one family who says they don’t know how they will make ends meet, but at least their daughters will have a Christmas.

“It’s been a rough couple of years. So it’s kind of like our only way to make a Christmas for our girls,” said Daniella C.

Daniella says life has piled on in a heavy way for her family over the last two years. With the help of the Empty Stocking Fund, she will experience Christmas through her children’s eyes.

“It makes me happy. I’m happy as long as I get to see them excited when they wake up with presents under the tree. It makes my life,” she said.

Bills began to pile when her fiancé had to take a leave of absence from work. The hope of Christmas for her children was no longer in the picture.

“My dad passed in September. And then, you know, my fiancé, he had to be out of work for maybe two weeks. We got behind on bills. There was no hope for us to be able to get them anything,” said Daniella.

Many community members say empty stocking helps them juggle finances and Christmas.

An anonymous community member said: “It helps us a lot. Because instead of spending money towards gifts for the children, I can put that towards bills.”

President and CEO of United Way CSRA Brittany Burnett says there are a few qualifications community members have to meet before applying.

“They do have to upload into this online system, various documents that they can upload to show that they do have need. And that allows us to make sure that families with the most need are the ones that are getting the gifts this year,” she said.

Something Daniella says her family could not survive without.

“Thank God, we have food stamps. We’re still having trouble. He just started a new job. And we literally just went to get his first paycheck. And that was $50. So now we’re sitting here trying to figure out what are we supposed to do until next week with $50. We got bills to pay. It’s just been a crazy couple of years for us,” she said.

This year, Empty Stocking has helped more than 600 families and 2,000 children. Brittany says they’re not seeing the demand for help decreasing anytime soon.

