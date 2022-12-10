Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

‘It doesn’t feel real’: Fans celebrate Thomson football state title

By Sydney Hood
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last time the Thomson Bulldogs won a state championship, none of the players were even born.

But Friday, they were born champions. The entire community came together as one Thomson.

Stephanie Turman is a football mom. She said, “We are one Thomson. We are a family. We are a football town. And we just love football.”

The love here goes beyond the game.

Cheerleader Shelby Stallworth said: “Thomson knows how to support its city. That’s why it’s been one Thomson from the start.”

Players, cheerleaders, and fans all came together sporting black and gold.

MORE COVERAGE:

Turman said: “It was my senior year that we won state in 2002. Right here. So, we both share a state championship.”

It’s 20 years in the making, and the reactions are priceless.

Damarion Ruff is a Thomson football player. “I’m speechless really. The reality hasn’t kicked in yet. It doesn’t feel real.”

Travion Curry is also a football player. He said, “It’s just great to have a state ring on my finger. Just a group of guys that can go play and be athletes out on the field.”

On and off the field, the Bulldog pride is not dying down anytime soon.

Roy Norman is a football dad. He said, “It puts Thomson back on the map. Thomson has a very, very strong tradition. So, for us to win a championship after 20 years. It’s gonna wake us back up.”

For parents like Norman, watching his son walk away as a state champion means more.

“It’s just unreal to be successful at something that you love doing. Especially when your child loves it. And you’re there behind him. And then he gets a chance to play on a big stage. He’s on national television. It’s a dream come true,” said Norman.

A dream worth celebrating for days, weeks, and even years to come.

Stallworth said: “I mean, it’s Thompson we’re gonna find some way to shut the whole city down, as we’ve been saying. We are going to shut the city down about this one.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Signs are up all over Thomson wishing the high school football team well in the state...
Thomson football team prepares for title game at noon today
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Crash on I-20 at exit 190
Lanes open after multiple vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-20

Latest News

Thomson wins state, 1st time since 2002
Thomson wins state, 1st time since 2002
2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake
2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake
Fans celebrate Thomson football state title
Fans celebrate Thomson football state title
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case