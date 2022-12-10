‘It doesn’t feel real’: Fans celebrate Thomson football state title

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last time the Thomson Bulldogs won a state championship, none of the players were even born.

But Friday, they were born champions. The entire community came together as one Thomson.

Stephanie Turman is a football mom. She said, “We are one Thomson. We are a family. We are a football town. And we just love football.”

The love here goes beyond the game.

Cheerleader Shelby Stallworth said: “Thomson knows how to support its city. That’s why it’s been one Thomson from the start.”

Players, cheerleaders, and fans all came together sporting black and gold.

Turman said: “It was my senior year that we won state in 2002. Right here. So, we both share a state championship.”

It’s 20 years in the making, and the reactions are priceless.

Damarion Ruff is a Thomson football player. “I’m speechless really. The reality hasn’t kicked in yet. It doesn’t feel real.”

Travion Curry is also a football player. He said, “It’s just great to have a state ring on my finger. Just a group of guys that can go play and be athletes out on the field.”

On and off the field, the Bulldog pride is not dying down anytime soon.

Roy Norman is a football dad. He said, “It puts Thomson back on the map. Thomson has a very, very strong tradition. So, for us to win a championship after 20 years. It’s gonna wake us back up.”

For parents like Norman, watching his son walk away as a state champion means more.

“It’s just unreal to be successful at something that you love doing. Especially when your child loves it. And you’re there behind him. And then he gets a chance to play on a big stage. He’s on national television. It’s a dream come true,” said Norman.

A dream worth celebrating for days, weeks, and even years to come.

Stallworth said: “I mean, it’s Thompson we’re gonna find some way to shut the whole city down, as we’ve been saying. We are going to shut the city down about this one.”

