Group of protestors attack firefighters near site of APD training facility, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters with the DeKalb County Fire Department were allegedly attacked by protestors while attempting to put out a fire.

Fire crews were called to Key Road just after 10 a.m. Saturday after reports of a dumpster fire.

Officials said the fire broke out near the planned site of the Atlanta Police Foundation’s Public Safety Training Center.

When firefighters attempted to put the fire out protesters began throwing objects at them, police said.

Additionally, police said city property was damaged, and small fireworks were set off.

There were no reported injuries and DeKalb and Atlanta police officers evacuated the area.

Groups of protesters rejecting the construction training facility have clashed with law enforcement before.

The Atlanta City Council voted last September to lease the land to the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the 85-acre center. Since then, activists, environmentalists, and urbanists have voiced their disagreement with the plan. Instead, they would like to preserve the old Prison Farm site as a public green space.

The training facility, which will include classrooms, a shooting range, an emergency vehicle driving course, a “burn building” and more, is scheduled to open in late 2023.

