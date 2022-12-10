Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Cloudy & Cool Saturday - Rain Likely Sunday

Cloudy skies are expected during the day Saturday with patchy drizzle possible, a light shower through lunchtime can’t be ruled out. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.

Showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-50s. Rain looks looks likely during the day Sunday as our next front moves through the region. Rain totals could get up to and over an inch in a few spots.

The rain should clear by early next week with a cool outlook Monday and Tuesday. Cloudy skies are expected during the day Monday with lows in the mid-40s and highs in the upper 50s. Morning lows Tuesday will be near 40 and afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s.

Our next front bringing rain shows up Wednesday into Thursday next week. A few thunderstorms could develop ahead of the main front, but right now we are not expecting severe weather. Highs Wednesday and Thursday look to stay in the upper 50s. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

