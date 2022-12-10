2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are in the Richmond County jail in connection to the death of a man found at Strom Thurmond Lake.

Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at the lake on Aug. 31.

Flomo Gbelewala, 32, was arrested on Dec. 8. He is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and possession of marijuana-misdemeanor.

A second suspect, Dezmond Moran, 28, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, trafficking marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during crime, possession of firearm by convicted felons, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, and hold subject for probation/parole. He was booked on Nov. 22, according to inmate bookings.

According to the incident report, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to assist, and the investigation led them to the 1800 block of Thompson Drive in Augusta, the listed address for Moran on the report.

The report states Moran and Gbelewala transported Berry against his will from that location.

Some describe Berry as a big teddy bear, loving and caring. They say he loved to joke and would do anything for anyone.

Thomas Arthur Berry, 24. (Contributed)

