Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

What the Tech: Must-have STEM toys this Christmas

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Toys will be under millions of Christmas trees this year, and many of those gifts will be played with for a few weeks, and then forgotten.

But STEM toys that teach may last longer.

Emily Stout, 6, doesn’t know it, but she’s learning how to write computer code.

She’s playing with the Osmo Coding Starter Kit on an iPad. Osmo toys have a camera thatsees how kids interact with pieces or tiles. On this one, each tile moves the character on the screen one space.

MORE | AU opens game to future fans: 5th-graders from local schools

The goal, or challenge, is to move this character from one place to another. It’s Computer Coding 101, and it’s fun.

Emily just doesn’t know it yet.

Osmo has games for all ages. With this one, you draw on a pad and the camera captures and then casts the drawing to a character on the screen. Emily’s sister, 9-year-old Cora uses the Coding Starter Kit to effectively write computer code to create music, one note at a time.

Jude, 3, and brother James who’s 6, play an Osmo detective game.

Using clues, a magnifying glass, and world maps, kids solve a case. The Osmo teaches problem-solving and geography. To a 3-year-old. His mom Christine, a former teacher, says he’s learning important skills while he’s just having fun.

MORE | Why Columbia County residents relish pickleball

I think they’re great for his age to start out with for communication and problem solving.

Another popular STEM toy is a Boolean Box. Aimed specifically at young girls, it teaches how to build their own computer.

Amd then there’s the GoCube, a techy Rubik’s cube that teaches them the right way to think and solve the puzzle

There are similar toys for all ages. Just don’t tell them they’re educational.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’
After injuring a driver in a drive-by shooting, the suspect in connection to the incident was...
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Richmond County
Crash on I-20 at exit 190
Lanes open after multiple vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-20
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Jontavius enjoys playing and watching baseball, and the Braves are his favorite team.
Grant Me Hope | ‘A perfect home to me is nice people with a cat’
William Reddings channels his inner Kevin to describe how surprised he was at the holiday...
Christmas surprise brightens the holidays for local veteran, family
STEM Tech
What the Tech: Must-have STEM toys for kids this Christmas
Sip
Holiday Sip and Shop encourages local spending