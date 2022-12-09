‘We’re happy for the whole community: Thomson fans react to big win

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thomson Bulldogs pulled off their first championship win in roughly 20 years.

None of these kids were alive the last time this happened.

We were in Thomson all day, where the city stopped to watch their team play in Atlanta.

It’s a moment locals like George Yarbrough knew what was to come with the win.

“It was time to celebrate,” he said.

And celebrate is what they did here in Thomson. David Tankersley is a Thomson alumnus. He said, “It’s been a while. I’m just happy for the coaches, the team, the players, family, fans, everyone.”

Tankersley and Mitch Jones say it’s even special for the big names like Ray Guy, who passed away recently.

“We have a big tradition. We lost Ray Guy not too long ago, Tommy Williamson. We’re happy for the whole community,” he said.

Myra Morgan sat at the edge of her seat at the bar all game. She’s been a Thomson teacher for seven years and couldn’t make the trip to Atlanta, so she made her voice heard in the community even though she doesn’t live there.

“I like to support all the kids. I just feel it’s important as a teacher to step up and support them they’re working hard,” she said.

In an atmosphere, she’s happy to be a part of.

“There’s one team. It’s one town. Everyone’s just really supportive. It’s just really good to see,” said Morgan.

Support that is only getting stronger.

Tankersley said: “It’s a high school community. A football community and hope it will keep on.”

The town scheduled a party for the team in late December for the community to come out again and support.

