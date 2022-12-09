Submit Photos/Videos
Swainsboro suffers disappointing loss in bid for state title

By Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Swainsboro Tigers suffered their first football defeat of the season on Thursday night, falling short in the Class A state championship.

The championship seemed within sight, but Prince Avenue Christian scored three touchdowns in the blink of an eye late in the fourth quarter.

The final score was 52-34.

Watch highlights from the game above.

MORE | Thomson football team gets big sendoff to state championship

