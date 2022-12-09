Swainsboro suffers disappointing loss in bid for state title
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Swainsboro Tigers suffered their first football defeat of the season on Thursday night, falling short in the Class A state championship.
The championship seemed within sight, but Prince Avenue Christian scored three touchdowns in the blink of an eye late in the fourth quarter.
The final score was 52-34.
Watch highlights from the game above.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.